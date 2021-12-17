 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 17

Two Cents

I wonder if some of the Veterans Home lockdowns could have been avoided if all staff and residents were fully vaccinated against COVID? Failing to provide the vaccination status of the people whose positive tests caused the lockdowns is incomplete reporting.

Before everyone gets overly excited about the B-21 coming to Ellsworth keep in mind it will be a nuclear-capable aircraft so nuclear weapons are most likely coming back to Ellsworth. I hope the storage facility is being modernized and will have appropriate monitoring.

We know Kristi Noem interfered in the approval process regarding her daughter’s appraisal certification and intimidated a state employee and pushed her out of her job. My question is, what will be done about the disregard for ethical standards and common decency?

We need to tell our politicians to stop the bill that limits some prescription drug prices to the rate of inflation otherwise the drug companies won't have enough money to do research. Besides, it is not cheap for a retired pharmaceutical CEO to take a $65 million jet to Alaska to watch the northern lights.

