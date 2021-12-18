 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 18

Two Cents

More than $5 million for a quiet zone downtown and no money to replace a boiler at Canyon Lake Elementary. What is wrong with this picture?

There is certainly enough unused space at The Monument Monday through Friday that can be used for classrooms for Canyon Lake School. It is climate-controlled 24/7, 365 days a year.

Somebody tell Representative Tim Goodwin that the national debt increased by $7.8 trillion during the Trump reign.

It isn’t over. I see many people in public without masks. Thursday, it was reported that 11 of our good South Dakotans died of COVID. There are 99 dead so far in December. You are responsible for the germs that come from your nose. I’d rather wear a mask than a ventilator. Please be responsible. 

Those of you who weren't at the Dahl to hear the Shrine of Democracy Barbershop Chorus on Wednesday missed a great Christmas concert.

