Your Two Cents for Dec. 18

Dr. Pat Jones, as the managing director of The Adult Day Center of the BH, is daily in the presence of senior citizens who cannot care for themselves. He was vaccinated to protect the seniors, as employees of other nursing homes were. Being a City Councilman had nothing to do with it.​

You give some protection to others when you wear a mask. You give additional protection to yourself if you also wear glasses. Masks help indirectly by reminding people to keep safe distances.

Most states have laws that govern how elections are run and they can only be changed by the legislature; it seems that in some states laws were changed by other than the legislature.

I hope you people waiting for tourists to come and spend money here finally get what you're looking for. We are going to lose our beautiful Black Hills as more and more people move here and take over. Greed is a bad thing.

Thank you Melissa Crouch for your lifesaving response to your kindergarten student and to all teachers for the care you show your students.

