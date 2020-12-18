Your Two Cents for Dec. 19

How can Attorney General Ravnsborg claim he has "not committed any crime" when he killed a pedestrian with his car? Accidentally killing someone is still a crime, even if speeding and distractions are not factors. He should know the definition of “involuntary manslaughter."

What a transformative gift to Meals on Wheels Western SD. An affirmation for George Larson and his army of committed volunteers. Congratulations (and thanks to the benefactor).

A personal and western South Dakota thank you to Mackenzie Scott for the generous donation to Meals on Wheels. It is truly appreciated and rewarding to know that we have a person who really cares about people’s welfare and well-being.

For all the "pro-business" mask deniers — it's really simple math: Correctly wearing masks decreases Covid spread. That means fewer sick (or dead) people which helps SD businesses survive and even thrive.

CORRECTION: Pat Jones works for Avantara Mountain View.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0