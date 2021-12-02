Your Two Cents for Dec. 2

Apparently some people on the council refuse to listen to their constituents and try to push their own wants. It was pretty clear there wasn't major support for chickens in city limits.

Once the students from South Dakota Mines who made the racist remarks are identified, they should reimburse the school for the fine. Conduct such as this reflects poorly on the entire community.

Recreational marijuana was not thrown out. Recreational marijuana, medical marijuana and hemp were thrown out because a state constitutional amendment may only contain/cover one subject. The rule of law prevailed.

I must say thanks to Rep Goodwin on his let’s arrest everyone for small amounts of marijuana. His opinion piece shows how clueless he is along with Noem, Thom, Duhamel and others on how many people use it and the ease of obtaining it. But thanks for the laughs from your column. It’s much appreciated.

Anyone living here should use the Black Hills as much as they possibly can because with all the people coming here they will have to close the Hills because of so many people trying to use them.

