 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Dec. 2

Two Cents

Apparently some people on the council refuse to listen to their constituents and try to push their own wants. It was pretty clear there wasn't major support for chickens in city limits.

Once the students from South Dakota Mines who made the racist remarks are identified, they should reimburse the school for the fine. Conduct such as this reflects poorly on the entire community.  

Recreational marijuana was not thrown out. Recreational marijuana, medical marijuana and hemp were thrown out because a state constitutional amendment may only contain/cover one subject. The rule of law prevailed.

I must say thanks to Rep Goodwin on his let’s arrest everyone for small amounts of marijuana. His opinion piece shows how clueless he is along with Noem, Thom, Duhamel and others on how many people use it and the ease of obtaining it. But thanks for the laughs from your column. It’s much appreciated.

Anyone living here should use the Black Hills as much as  they possibly can because with all the people coming here they will have to close the Hills because of so many people trying to use them.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 27

Your Two Cents for Nov. 27

Thank you Mike Rounds for sharing so eloquently what it's like to lose a spouse of many years to death or divorce. All those who have been thr…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Why does it take a shooting before anything is done about a drug house after the people living in the area have complained about it for over a…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 30

Your Two Cents for Nov. 30

I pray Senator Helene Duhamel is wrong about 600,000 people trying to live in western South Dakota. If you like living in an urban “ant hill,”…

Watch Now: Related Video

Fuel made from recycled plastic bottles is being tested to propel rockets into space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News