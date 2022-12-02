Your Two Cents for Dec. 2

Governor Noem informed South Dakota citizens she would attempt to remove the grocery food tax after she meets with the legislature in January, so if you're hoping it will happen before Christmas, time to read up on the law.

Taxing ammunition is a good idea, but giving the government money will make it disappear like smoke in the wind.

The problem is that once your political party is in power, you stop caring how they vote for you. There is no point in voting if you do not demand the political winner to represent you.

The end of November sneaks up on me quicker than the end of February.

Look for the SD GOP to again try to thwart the "People's Power" to initiate laws and or change state constitution this next session because none of us know as much as the one party in control in SD.

How many environmentalists let their cars warm up in the morning putting fumes into our air just so they have a warm car?

I am all for charity and the idea of "Giving Tuesday." However, after all the unsolicited emails and ads I received this year I think that in the future it should be called "Begging Tuesday."