 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Dec. 2

  • 0
Two Cents

Governor Noem informed South Dakota citizens she would attempt to remove the grocery food tax after she meets with the legislature in January, so if you're hoping it will happen before Christmas, time to read up on the law.

Taxing ammunition is a good idea, but giving the government money will make it disappear like smoke in the wind.

The problem is that once your political party is in power, you stop caring how they vote for you. There is no point in voting if you do not demand the political winner to represent you.

The end of November sneaks up on me quicker than the end of February.

Look for the SD GOP to again try to thwart the "People's Power" to initiate laws and or change state constitution this next session because none of us know as much as the one party in control in SD.

People are also reading…

How many environmentalists let their cars warm up in the morning putting fumes into our air just so they have a warm car?

I am all for charity and the idea of "Giving Tuesday." However, after all the unsolicited emails and ads I received this year I think that in the future it should be called "Begging Tuesday."

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 29

Your Two Cents for Nov. 29

The comment about how to charge electric vehicles is pretty ignorant and shows that people continue to either not understand or refuse to lear…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 26

Your Two Cents for Nov. 26

Electric Vehicle owners should only be allowed to recharge their batteries with wind or solar power, otherwise it is just "pretend."

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Governor Noem can’t just wave her hand and remove a tax. The “power of the purse” sits with the legislature, and they won’t start their annual…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France plans to ration power in case of shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News