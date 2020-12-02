Your Two Cents for Dec. 2

The city needs to enforce Ordinance No. 6303 to protect citizens and businesses. The aggressive panhandling is out of control and is deterring paying customers from patronizing a number of businesses out of fear for their personal safety.

Wouldn't it be nice to vote yourself a pay raise and call it a stipend?

If our votes count, why are law enforcement and the governor trying to change the outcome of the marijuana initiative? It passed. You may not agree with it, but you have no right to use taxpayer dollars to try and change it. If you believe that strongly, use your own money.

A business selling imported Chinese products with +50 people inside is safer and requires less regulation than those pesky local small businesses? Just another knee on the neck of the little guy.

Not only does Noem blow half a million dollars on a laughing-stock meth campaign with an out-of-state (Minnesota) marketing agency, now her choice for communications director for the Department of Health comes from Washington, DC, as did all her other spokespeople. Which state does she represent?

