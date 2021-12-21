 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 21

Two Cents

If there is a child care crisis (affordable and available) in SD, has the time come for one parent or the other to stay home and care for their own children?

If Kate Thomas is president of our school board, I think she should have to disclose which medical professional is informing her that COVID is the same as the flu and the pandemic is over.

It is shocking how little our school board president, Kate Thomas, knows about COVID and formulating school policy. The Rapid City school system deserves better.

I suggest that the whole school board go to Monument Health and visit the COVID area. It is just unbelievable the ignorance these school board members are displaying.

I can't wait to tell my 53-year-old cousin that he is not dead from COVID. It was only the flu.

In addition to listing the number and age of South Dakota COVID-related deaths each day, how about listing how many of the dead were vaccinated?

