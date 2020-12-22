Your Two Cents for Dec. 22

If South Dakotans vote for Medicaid expansion and it passes, you can be sure the legislature will work to overturn the will of the people just like it did for IM22 and which it will be doing this session for legalized marijuana.

Price of gas in Pierre – 1.79; Isabel, 1.99, Maverick Junction – 2.13; Rapid City – 2.28. Does it really cost that much more to ship fuel to Rapid City?

A prior felon leads police officers on a high-speed chase, rams multiple patrol cars, ignores tasering, pepper spray and a bullet, is convicted of possessing and intending to sell meth and illegally buying a firearm and only gets a 7-year sentence? Why in the world was our federal court so ridiculously soft on this criminal recidivist? I hope that political correctness hasn’t emasculated our court.​

There are more houses in my neighborhood displaying outdoor Christmas lighting than in the last 40 years. I like to think of it as a show of optimism sparked by the news that a Covid vaccine has been developed and is being distributed. Adios 2020, welcome 2021.

