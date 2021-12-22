Your Two Cents for Dec. 22

A reasonable definition of the term "entitled" is anyone who doesn't realize it takes two working parents to support a family in South Dakota. My wife and I both have Master's degrees, and we needed daycare to make it here.

The governor says no one can be made to feel discomfort in one proposal but is fine with causing ample discomfort to transgender children in another proposal, so which is it Kristi?

The vitriol aimed at School Board President Kate Thomas for protecting the identity of the medical professional who advises her demonstrates her wisdom in doing so. There is more than one legitimate medical opinion concerning COVID, but those who deviate from the standard talking points are targeted and vilified.

Dr. Lori Simon has done a great job with RCAS over the years. Now, the school board has decided how to run our school. Dr. Simon won’t answer questions about COVID in our schools, and our school board looks like a bunch of wannabe crusaders.

