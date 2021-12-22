 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liv Hospitality

Your Two Cents for Dec. 22

Two Cents

A reasonable definition of the term "entitled" is anyone who doesn't realize it takes two working parents to support a family in South Dakota. My wife and I both have Master's degrees, and we needed daycare to make it here.

The governor says no one can be made to feel discomfort in one proposal but is fine with causing ample discomfort to transgender children in another proposal, so which is it Kristi?

The vitriol aimed at School Board President Kate Thomas for protecting the identity of the medical professional who advises her demonstrates her wisdom in doing so. There is more than one legitimate medical opinion concerning COVID, but those who deviate from the standard talking points are targeted and vilified.

Dr. Lori Simon has done a great job with RCAS over the years. Now, the school board has decided how to run our school. Dr. Simon won’t answer questions about COVID in our schools, and our school board looks like a bunch of wannabe crusaders.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Reading Tuesday's article "Vision Fund Projects" and I have a couple of concerns. If you don't have your project ready to go ASAP no funding; …

Your Two Cents for Dec. 17

Your Two Cents for Dec. 17

I wonder if some of the Veterans Home lockdowns could have been avoided if all staff and residents were fully vaccinated against COVID? Failin…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 18

Your Two Cents for Dec. 18

More than $5 million for a quiet zone downtown and no money to replace a boiler at Canyon Lake Elementary. What is wrong with this picture?

Your Two Cents for Dec. 21

Your Two Cents for Dec. 21

If there is a child care crisis (affordable and available) in SD, has the time come for one parent or the other to stay home and care for thei…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden promises 500 million free COVID-19 rapid tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News