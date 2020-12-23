Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

Tonchi Weaver seems to think she speaks for everyone. She does not. I would suggest she use her time to help people in our community who have far greater problems than Facebook posts they don't like.

Thank you Laura Armstrong for letting us know where to shop where masks are required. We would hope that the wearing of masks would have nothing to do with politics, but we know that is not the case in this state.

How ironic that Citizens for Liberty are against Laura Armstrong’s freedom of speech.

I applaud Laura Armstrong and others who are trying to make maskless mobs understand that science (not politics) should drive decisions in a pandemic.

Sen. Jensen is wrong. Wearing a mask is not a political position. It is a public safety issue. He needs to stop encouraging further division among our citizens.

To our less than courageous legislators who are upset (not really) having been given a 6,000 page lobbyist-written, pork-laden bill and just a few hours to read it. Just vote no. Enough of this insanity.

Gov. Noem's travels do not cause people to die of COVID.

