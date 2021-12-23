 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 23

Two Cents

As a special educator and a grandma to a grandson that has struggled with stuttering his entire young life, I was mortified when I read Kristi Noem’s mocking words towards President Biden. Have you no decency? We can do much better than a governor who acts like an immature teenager wanting to be popular.

Just read a good quote: “It’s not a labor shortage, it’s a wage shortage.“ Business is not paying enough (living wage) to attract the hundreds of folks who could do that work. Pay a living wage to one parent and maybe the other could remain home to take care of children. Step up South Dakota businesses.

To the individual who thinks one of the parents should stay home to take care of their children, are you in a dream world or just out of touch with the normal world? The average young family of today has no chance of survival with the wages paid versus the increasing living expenses unless both are working.

When will trash collection get with the 21st century and just send a text the morning they are coming?

