Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

Very humbling and challenging to have Mr. Friess of Wyoming make $500,000 in donations to worthy South Dakota non-profits on behalf of our Gov. Noem. We say a sincere “thank you.”

Many of us are not in dire need of another stimulus check. If you fall into this group, please consider using those dollars to help your community neighbors who are in desperate situations and need life-saving food and shelter.

I have followed Laura Armstrong's posts on social media. She is not a bully. She is a caring, enthusiastic and intelligent member of our community, and we are lucky to have her amongst our leadership.

I hope there are a few South Dakota Trump supporters who will challenge Thune in the primaries and send him packing. Trump will prevail.

Keep your so-called Covid relief money. Why are taxpayers required to subsidize unnecessary and unrelated pork-choked giveaways?

What good are people who are in positions to help people and then choose not to?

In the words of Kenny Chesney, "Drink a beer, sing a song, make a friend, can't we all get along."

