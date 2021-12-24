Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

When will people realize there is no such thing as a living wage or COLA for Social Security? After working for over 50 years, every time wages go up so does everything you buy. Social Security has already sent notices that Medicare deductions will go up. The co-pays on prescriptions usually follow suit. So people on a fixed income fall behind even more.

Unemployment is at 4.1% — that's virtually full employment, an excellent number by any measuring stick. What we have is a surplus of businesses and as the largest generation retires (baby boomers) there simply isn't the population needed to keep all these businesses afloat. The ones that survive will be the ones that treat their employees right.

If Rapid City needs 15 medical marijuana dispensaries, we must have an incredibly unhealthy population. Marijuana affects the brain. For those who use it for pleasure, it won't make you a better, smarter person. It will only make you a dull, lethargic person who smells like an obnoxious weed.

