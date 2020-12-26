Your Two Cents for Dec. 26

Can we all agree that we do not ever want to hear these hollow words again? “The United States Senate is the most deliberative legislative body in the world.”

I live in South Dakota and I will vote for Senator Thune. Sometimes you have to accept that the person you voted for lost. You can complain about it, but you get on with life.

It takes little to recognize that John Thune has become ingrained in the Washington cesspool. He’s not been the fresh-faced young man from Murdo for some time now, has benefited handsomely from being a swamp monster, and needs to move on to his next multi-million dollar gig.

Boy, oh, boy, there certainly is a different justice system if you have money and are connected.

Does the president play the violin when he goes to Florida to golf while the country burns with COVID?

Our political leaders — in an effort to stimulate our economy — hammer out a stimulus package that’s supposed to help our citizens but toss in billions of dollars for foreign nations in that same stimulus package. Doesn’t make sense.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0