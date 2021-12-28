 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

Two Cents

Thank you, Alan Hanks, for your attempt at exculpating Kristi Noem's nepotism in your op-ed. It was a teaching moment for my child, who had just asked what the word "sycophant" meant. Today, we'll work on "kakistocracy."

Alan Hanks couldn’t recognize a problem if he was wearing it. His self-serving attempt to run political interference for the governor is just another indicator that something stinks.

Kate Thomas is not disclosing her medical professional source because he or she likely does not have the credentials one would require to have any authority to speak on the subject. 

To the educator mortified by Noem mocking Biden, I hope you are disturbed  by Biden’s “winter of death“ comment. 

Choose to ignore science regarding COVID if you choose. The number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID vs. flu speak for themselves.  

