Your Two Cents for Dec. 29

I don't think one single legislator knows what Critical Race Theory is. I hope they figure it out before the governor pushes yet more legislation she doesn't understand. Leave the teaching to teachers – education was just fine before the government decided they knew better than highly trained educational professionals.

To the writer blessed with such an intellectual “child” comprehending “nepotism,” “sycophant” and, soon, “kakistocracy,” the next instruction should include “disapprobation” and “dudgeon.”

President Biden’s comment about it being the “winter of death” is very disturbing to me, but in the sense that he speaks the truth. Many of us have been responsible and taken the recommended steps to protect ourselves, friends, family, and our community, but unfortunately others have not.

We need tougher laws to prosecute deadbeat parents who work "under the table" for cash or skip from job to job to avoid paying child support. My daughter with two kids and working two jobs still can't make enough to pay rent and put food on the table and can't get help.

