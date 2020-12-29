Your Two Cents for Dec. 29

Of all the acts of cruelty this President has engaged in during the last four years, holding up the bi-partisan coronavirus bill at the last minute, effectively delaying relief to millions of Americans, may just be the worst.

How can it take just a few days to figure out what happened in the Nashville bombing and well over 100 days for our state to come to a conclusion as to what happened the night a man was killed by our Attorney General??

Stop the madness! There is no such thing as "free money," we the taxpayers will have to make it up and this country cannot afford any more debt for Relief packages or anything but military necessities. All that does is put us back in a position of reliance on China for funding, and I think they have given us enough gifts this year.

The more I know about how much those on both sides are wastefully spending in Washington the more upset I am getting. My taxes would be way less if they quit spending on stupid things. They won't change, though, so maybe they need to be replaced.

