Your Two Cents for Dec. 3

Call me crazy, but am I the only one who sees how absurd the mask ordinance is? Why did we elect this council and mayor if all they are going to do is waste time creating ordinances that cannot be enforced?

If you want me to shop local, require a mask to be worn in your store. No mask, no money. I will spend my money elsewhere.

The Rapid City Council is spineless. Go ahead and vote for ordinance 6454 and you can pat yourself on the back for doing nothing. Meanwhile, people die.

It seems Gov. Noem’s policy to fight COVID is simply “wash your hands, don’t mask and shop ‘til you drop.” Perhaps literally.

If city council members are so concerned about our health, maybe they could keep all of the restrooms open so that those of us who exercise daily don’t have to all use a handful of nasty porta potties. Would that be asking too much?

We went downtown Saturday to support small businesses and within one hour had been approached and asked for money three times.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0