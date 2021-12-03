 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Dec. 3

Two Cents

Developers and politicians are determined to destroy the things that make Rapid City and the Black Hills area unique. Spend billions of taxpayers' dollars in order to bring a half million people into this area makes sense only to the people who will profit.

Apparently railroads are not profitable in South Dakota, so taxpayers foot half of the bill?

Darla Drew, you need to move out of Rapid City to a farm. There is a reason we live in the city and not on a farm.

How does the federal government explain still having many of its major offices closed to the public even after requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees? The Forest Service and Social Security offices serve many, many citizens yet their doors remain locked for public access.

I was feeling kind of bah humbug until I saw the lights at Halley Park. Beautiful wonderful job, city light people.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 27

Your Two Cents for Nov. 27

Thank you Mike Rounds for sharing so eloquently what it's like to lose a spouse of many years to death or divorce. All those who have been thr…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Why does it take a shooting before anything is done about a drug house after the people living in the area have complained about it for over a…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 30

Your Two Cents for Nov. 30

I pray Senator Helene Duhamel is wrong about 600,000 people trying to live in western South Dakota. If you like living in an urban “ant hill,”…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 2

Your Two Cents for Dec. 2

Apparently some people on the council refuse to listen to their constituents and try to push their own wants. It was pretty clear there wasn't…

Watch Now: Related Video

Extreme tourist activities in Siberia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News