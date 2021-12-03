Your Two Cents for Dec. 3

Developers and politicians are determined to destroy the things that make Rapid City and the Black Hills area unique. Spend billions of taxpayers' dollars in order to bring a half million people into this area makes sense only to the people who will profit.

Apparently railroads are not profitable in South Dakota, so taxpayers foot half of the bill?

Darla Drew, you need to move out of Rapid City to a farm. There is a reason we live in the city and not on a farm.

How does the federal government explain still having many of its major offices closed to the public even after requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees? The Forest Service and Social Security offices serve many, many citizens yet their doors remain locked for public access.

I was feeling kind of bah humbug until I saw the lights at Halley Park. Beautiful wonderful job, city light people.

