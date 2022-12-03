 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 3

Two Cents

To all of you who are blaming Biden for high gas prices and inflation, are you aware that these problems are worldwide? Is Biden responsible for the whole world's economy and gas prices? 

Doesn't matter if a citizen didn't know what supply chain distribution was 10 years ago. They do now.

Tell me you refuse to try to understand how EVs are better for the environment without telling me you refuse to try to understand how EVs are better for the environment. 

Western South Dakota does not deserve to pipe precious water from the Missouri River if we do not first stop the millions of gallons contaminated by mining exploitation and do not conserve on water usage.

My youngest grandson is nine years old. What will be his financial responsibility that he will owe for an action that happened five generations ago to another group of wronged citizens. Is it really possible that anyone thinks he should be held responsible?

With all of the West River communities looking to the Missouri water remember, in 30 years there may not be any water in the Missouri.

