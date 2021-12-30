Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

I’m tired of the “Oh, poor me!” stories. Where were you in high school? In the front row taking notes and turning in your homework, or in the back row goofing off and skipping school? Everyone has choices.

The next time you feel like displaying your outrage over food stamps and unemployment benefits, check out the list of recipients of PPP and EIDL loans.

Sad it is that our state is one of eight Republican states that haven't spent the federal COVID funds intended for the residents of S.D. Much could have been done with these dollars since March for sure.

Just a couple words for Tim Goodwin: Please, stop "keeping us posted." I could care less about your opinions and especially your hunting. I have been close to a mountain lion and he was a whole lot more interesting than you.

Did you ever notice that those that get all excited about snow don't have to work out in it?

