Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

Laura Armstrong needs to be applauded, not vilified. What she said was right.

Democrats have such a twisted view of reality. Trump held up the stimulus package because congress was giving billions to foreign countries, while people of this crumbling nation were doled out a measly $600.

Here’s how much the GOP cares about you, Trump is golfing, VP Pence is skiing, the treasury secretary is in Mexico, and McConnell just blocked the stimulus raise. Go figure they’ll fund every war but won’t feed their own people.

How much time is the Pennington County Sheriff putting into his lawsuit? It is time taken away from him performing his job and keeping the people of Pennington County safe.

Mandatory masks and closures might work if they were strictly enforced and followed. We haven't seen that happen yet anywhere, so no one can honestly say they aren't effective.

Have you finally figured out that politicians ARE the problem! They are not worried about your situation, just their reelection.

