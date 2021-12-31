 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 31

Two Cents

Congrats to Governor Noem for being selected as the best governor in the nation for 2021 by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). The award is based on actions taken to promote economic freedom.

The biggest difference between Democrats and Republicans boils down to this main difference: Democrats place themselves first, other people second; Republicans place themselves first, and property, aka wealth, second!

The bear that has been roaming around the Northern Hills better skedaddle — the governor and GF&P are probably already planning a bear-hunting season for next year.

The federal COVID relief plan that was passed in March 2021 gave South Dakota nearly $1 billion in aid — yet we are only one of eight states who have allocated NONE of it to date. There are many needs for this money that could have been used to help the people of SD over the last six months, so my question is why does our state government act as if time is not of the essence to allocate these funds?

In visiting the new hospital expansion and all the other new health care buildings, it's obvious that we are being overcharged for health care.

