Your Two Cents for Dec. 4

Black Hills National Forest offices opened back up to the public on June 7, 2021 and have remained open during normal business hours, M-F from 8:00-4:30, and closed on federal holidays.

State and national legislators: You're not playing a game where you choose sides and fight for your team's victory. You're in a board room deciding what's best for everyone. Think common good instead of self.

If you're paid with taxpayer funds there seems to be no end to it, 1,800 employees times $1,250 =$2,250,000.00. How about some property tax relief?

Why are we taking water out of the Missouri River? Look at what is happening to the Colorado River and Hoover Dam.

There are some that seem to think that the United States Constitution should be dumped and start over because it no longer works. It is not the US Constitution that no longer works it is the people running it in Washington D.C. that no longer work that need to be dumped and start over.

