Your Two Cents for Dec. 4

Why did Gov. Kristi Noem hire someone from Washington, DC, to fill a position on health communications in South Dakota when there are many South Dakotans who probably know more about health and communications in South Dakota than the person she hired?

How sad that a vocal minority is allowed to have such influence on Rapid City's mask policy. Pathetic.

We’ve heard allegations of voter fraud and rigged election from President Trump, but nothing from our congressional delegation. What say you Thune, Rounds, and Johnson? Fair election or not?

It seems all the school board can do is appoint committees and all the city council can do is cave to the loudest voice. Ordinary spineless compromise isn’t called for here. This is a different time with unusual situations that call for unique solutions. Separate yourselves and start leading. It’s been really kind of embarrassing to watch.

When the city cuts the deer herd in town how about harvesting some geese for the hungry. I walked around Memorial Pond today and it was disgusting.

The people who voted don’t get a stipend.

