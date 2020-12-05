Your Two Cents for Dec. 5

The mayor and City Council made the right decision to give businesses the authority to decide their own mask policies, and I thank them for it. If you don’t like it, it’s your right to shop elsewhere.

For the person who suggested "harvesting the geese" around Memorial Park, because they found them "disgusting," the geese will be flying south soon — maybe you should, too. People love the wildlife in and around Rapid City and hate to see it slaughtered (especially so that complaining people can keep their shoes clean). Try walking in the mall.

I want to thank Sen. Thune and his committee for stopping the spam and robo calls. Instead of getting 12 calls per day, I now only get six.

As the DOJ files suit against Facebook for discriminating against US workers, our two Senators help pass the “Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act” in the dark of night. By using “Unanimous Consent” meaning “Without Objection” they have just proposed outsourcing more of your jobs to China and India while pandering to cheap labor big tech oligarchs.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0