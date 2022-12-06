Your Two Cents for Dec. 6

Here’s an idea — tax all the obnoxious political advertising. There is absolutely no good reason that those ads should be exempt from sales tax.

Another civics lesson readers. The legislature cannot change the constitution.

All one has to do is look at the Colorado River drying up and starving Arizona of water. This will happen to the Missouri if we rob its water.

More homes and mining unchecked will sooner than later run us out of water. Water usage should be our concern now, not later.

The B-21 is nothing but a welfare program for the military. The country does not need another bomber, and we do not need all the problems of traffic, housing and crime it will bring.

Cal Thomas shamefully used a tired NRA talking point which is that if you ban assault rifles, you need to ban pistols and knives, because they also kill people.

With the new charging stations to be built, has anyone figured out where South Dakota will get the extra electricity that is necessary to sustain them? Or will South Dakota be like California and learn to live with blackouts?