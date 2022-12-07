Your Two Cents for Dec. 7

Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.

Biden's willingness to intervene in the railroad contract negotiations and to get Congress to act to avoid a nationwide rail strike saved us from even higher inflation. By the way, the worldwide COVID pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine are the two biggest reasons for our current high inflation and Biden did not cause either.

A child born in the year of Columbine is now 23, a child born in the year same-sex marriage was made legal is 18 — voting age. Do you think this demographic will vote for people that refuse to address the open flow of weapons into the hands of dangerous people or attack the basic rights of their friends and family?

Maybe I'll start my subscription again with this new editor, but we'll have to wait and see.

Having spent 27 years in the military, I have seen my share of dog and pony shows. It was a total waste of taxpayer money for the mayor of Rapid City to attend the B-21 ceremony in California last Friday.