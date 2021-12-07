 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 7

If "growth" is good for South Dakotans, why are the property taxes, utilities, traffic congestion and crime increasing?

Instead of giving away yet more free money to the school workers, why doesn’t that money go towards a new boiler at Canyon Lake School. Seems like a better use of money.

It would sure be nice if the police could do radar on Waterloo St. in front of Roosevelt swim center and ice arena before someone gets run down. It's marked at 25 mph and it's turning into 50 mph plus.

“Bigger is better” is often an American fallacy. Rapid City’s leadership wanting to grow this area does not automatically result in prosperity for most, but rather a poorer quality of life for our existing residents and a ruined natural environment.

The idea to use federal funds intended for Covid relief to promote tourism fails in the face of the continuing incidence of new Covid infections and the rise of yet another variant. More people, especially people from places with higher infection rates and/or the omicron variant, is not what we need right now.

