Your Two Cents for Dec. 8

With new developments in the Rapid City area, including the Shepherd Hills subdivision, I hope that the city will NOT let developers get by with poorly built roads like they accepted from developers in previous years. Just take a drive on Degeest Dr. and Avenue A (Rapid Valley) and in the Auburn Hills development off of North Haines.

We’ve been working hard through COVID, but the private business owner that employs us can’t afford to offer a bonus for us to keep the economy going. Why does it seem like it's only the only public employers that are able to offer their employees the pandemic bonuses?

RAVNSBORG, Ravnsborg, ravnsborg... the echo has died away... and as expected, it was all just hot air.

I was encouraged by Rev. Carr’s statements that he wants to get information from teachers, principals and students -- and not just tell the parents what they “should" want (as his colleagues on the school board do) and also that he is concerned that the US (including Rapid City) is falling behind in math and science!

