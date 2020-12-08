Your Two Cents for Dec. 8

Why is our governor in Georgia campaigning for candidates when our state is in a health crisis?

I find it disheartening that the Journal’s story on our governor's travels reported that Gov. Noem attended “a rodeo in Texas.” Is it possible that she was there celebrating the fact that three Black Hills rodeos, Deadwood, Belle Fourche and Rapid City, won top honors at the NFR, as well?

The people have spoken and they have spoken loudly. South Dakota demands marijuana reform. Kristi’s all for personal freedom, except when she doesn’t like your choice.

Plenty of people work all day with a mask required. Seems like anyone should be able to handle wearing a mask a few minutes to shop.

The COVID-19 death rate is not acceptable, No preventable death is an acceptable death, wear a mask,

Thank you to all the administrators, staff and students of RCAS for doing the best you can during these very challenging times. For those of you who are being negative and critical of our school district, a better option would be to sign up to be a substitute and be part of the solution.

