Your Two Cents for Dec. 8

Thank you to Senators Rounds and Thune for speaking out in support of the Constitution. 

It is very interesting to watch Thune, Rounds and Johnson literally drooling over the B-21 as we have homeless and starving children preparing to suffer through another winter. We spend more on defense than the next nine countries and it is never enough for them.

If not expanding the Rapid City airport would be a hindrance to growth, please feel free to leave it as it is.

Think of what our rail system would look like if we had taken the money used to support air travel at airports that probably should not be supported and used the money for high speed rail as found in Europe. Much more energy efficient and much smarter.

Do environmentalists run their cars on idle to warm them up in cold weather? Absolutely not, because environmentalists are so smart they know that cars heat up faster from normal driving, rather than sitting at idle.

Get the religious displays out of any public buildings. If you want to wear a cross on your neck fine, but not on display, in our public buildings.

