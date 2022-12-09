 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 9

Two Cents

Grocery tax cut great? Now in five years when the state has to pick up the tab for Medicaid that the voters stupidly passed, where will the revenue come from? This place is turning into another bleeding heart blue state.

The South Dakota Republicans want to tighten up the election laws because of some phantom fraud. It would be more productive to review the Republican gerrymandering that has 50% of voters belonging to one party, electing 90% of the legislators, and it’s certainly not because one party has better candidates.

I too have over 20 years military service and I think it was entirely appropriate for the Rapid City mayor to attend the B-21 rollout ceremony. Ellsworth AFB and Rapid City have a reputation of working well together for the common good of the city and the base. This is due in no small part to the mayor’s efforts in promoting this relationship.

I’m keeping my subscription for a sole purpose. Seeing the day, that this publication and the Associated Press, turn from multiple daily articles persecuting Trump. Eventually, they will no longer be able to suppress the failings or provide cover for the corrupt Biden Presidency and Administration.

