Your Two Cents for Dec. 9

Dusty Johnson voted against the MORE Act, which removes federal criminal sanctions for marijuana. In other words, he openly disrespects South Dakota's vote to legalize, regulate and tax, kind of like our local sheriff.

The whole "stay home if you're scared" argument applies nicely to those that want to take guns into movie theaters and courtrooms don't you think? If you're so scared you'll be attacked, stay home.

The alcohol-related death rate is not acceptable. No preventable death is an acceptable death, ban all driving after drinking any alcohol.

So you really expect our governor to stay in the state to wave her wand and make COVID all better? That's what Joe's gonna do, right?

I applaud those on the city council for trying to implement a simple mask ordinance that would help keep people safe. Unfortunately, too many in this city are simply following the so-called leadership in our country and state where there is no such thing as kindness, compassion or empathy.

Allender’s "I Was Wrong" article was well put together and spot on. We are in a divide-and-conquer nation.

