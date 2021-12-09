 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Dec. 9

Two Cents

With average wages in Rapid City, who can afford all the new apartments and houses? First, there should be new industry with higher wages.

How about instead of spending millions of dollars to increase prison facilities, we instruct our courts to quit imposing absurdly long sentences on criminal defendants?

No, Mr. Seiler, neither South Dakotans nor anyone else deserves a living wage. They do, however, have the right to earn that wage through hard work in carrying out their pursuit of happiness. 

Has anyone else noticed the governor, who was quite vocal against the infrastructure bill, now has many things on her list to spend the money on? Can you say hypocrite?

Regarding the boiler at Canyon Lake Elementary. Buy a new boiler. Sometimes the answers are that simple.

My neighbor has four dogs. Two of them bark at everything. Every time a car drives by or somebody walks by. I wish he had chickens.

People are also reading…

Special thanks to all the people who took the time to decorate the outside of their homes for Christmas. The lights and decorations are beautiful. What a gift to others.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 3

Your Two Cents for Dec. 3

Developers and politicians are determined to destroy the things that make Rapid City and the Black Hills area unique. Spend billions of taxpay…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 4

Your Two Cents for Dec. 4

Black Hills National Forest offices opened back up to the public on June 7, 2021 and have remained open during normal business hours, M-F from…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 7

Your Two Cents for Dec. 7

If "growth" is good for South Dakotans, why are the property taxes, utilities, traffic congestion and crime increasing?

Your Two Cents for Dec. 8

Your Two Cents for Dec. 8

With new developments in the Rapid City area, including the Shepherd Hills subdivision, I hope that the city will NOT let developers get by wi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Building a better bus system in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News