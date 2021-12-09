Your Two Cents for Dec. 9

With average wages in Rapid City, who can afford all the new apartments and houses? First, there should be new industry with higher wages.

How about instead of spending millions of dollars to increase prison facilities, we instruct our courts to quit imposing absurdly long sentences on criminal defendants?

No, Mr. Seiler, neither South Dakotans nor anyone else deserves a living wage. They do, however, have the right to earn that wage through hard work in carrying out their pursuit of happiness.

Has anyone else noticed the governor, who was quite vocal against the infrastructure bill, now has many things on her list to spend the money on? Can you say hypocrite?

Regarding the boiler at Canyon Lake Elementary. Buy a new boiler. Sometimes the answers are that simple.

My neighbor has four dogs. Two of them bark at everything. Every time a car drives by or somebody walks by. I wish he had chickens.

Special thanks to all the people who took the time to decorate the outside of their homes for Christmas. The lights and decorations are beautiful. What a gift to others.

