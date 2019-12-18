For the vaporing crowd who have had their IQ lowered, it’s after harvesting and during transportation that you cannot tell hemp from pot. Try being a cop for a day and you may understand.
Hemp grown for CBD oil looks like marijuana and smells like it too and needs a simple test to distinguish between them. Hemp for fiber looks different but the money to be made in hemp these days is mainly from CBD oil.
The Democrats submitted a 650-page report to impeach somebody who hasn’t committed any impeachable offenses. The Democrats didn’t even charge a crime.
Tax cuts for the rich, tariffs increasing prices, health care costs out of control, hate crimes on the rise and increasing mass shootings. The rich are getting richer while the middle class and the poor are worse off under the current administration.
It would be nice for the city to take down the abandoned parking meter posts or are they waiting for people to get used to the higher prices and reduced free parking time and then install meters back on those posts.