Your Two Cents for Dec. 26

My wish this year for Christmas is that all first responders and medical staff have a safe holiday and know they are appreciated for their dedication and sacrifice of their own family time to keep us well and safe.

People of Rapid City need to speak to the citizens of Sturgis before they decide on a city manager type of government. You put a lot of power in one person’s hands and they can pretty much do what they want and they do.

It's not hard to see in which direction our state government is headed when Gov. Noem hires a former Koch Institute employee (Maggie Seidel) as her senior advisor and policy director.

The pine beetle did serious damage to the forests, but the U.S. Forest Service is going a step further by clear-cutting the forests west of Hill City and not even notifying the adjoining landowners.

The benefit for OneHeart — "A Christmas Collection" in memory of Ray Hillenbrand at the Performing Arts Center last weekend was a wonderful presentation of what Christmas should be about. It was thought-provoking and timely.

