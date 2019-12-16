Instead of congratulating Greta Thunberg on her efforts to draw attention to climate change and being chosen Time magazine's "Person of the Year", Donald Trump acts like a spoiled five-year-old because he thinks he deserves it simply for having photo ops with despotic world leaders.
The more we learn about Kristi Noem, the more it looks like Billie Sutton would have been a better choice.
If you support CBD, you’d better start making noise now! Kristi will no doubt want to make it a Schedule 4 drug again. We can’t let her do that!
Just read the Wounded Knee editorial in the Friday Journal. If everything everyone’s ancestors did bothers you, you have a bigger problem than you think. And I’m not apologizing to England, either.
Senators Thune and Rounds need to vote for the Constitution, not the party. If they don't, they lose my vote.
There is one reason for the slow growth in South Dakota's economy. It is the Republicans and Trump's tariff war that is killing our farmers incomes — and to think that 60% of us voted for them in the 2016 election.