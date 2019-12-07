Huh, I wonder why Kristi appointed Helene to the vacant Senate seat? I doubt hemp will ever be legal in this state.
It is a shame people are fearful of hemp when it is beneficial to consumers and producers. Educate yourself about the benefits this product could bring to South Dakota.
Our daughter, an attorney for the state of Minnesota, offered South Dakota a free anti-meth slogan not at the $500,000 we paid a Minnesota firm: “Don’t meth with South Dakota!” Makes a tad bit more sense than the present one.
Being a snowbird with South Dakota license plates, I get asked a lot if I am on meth. I just use it as an opportunity to invite them to see the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore.
To the person who lets their teen-age daughter walk home alone after a concert in the arena. Since when is it the city council's responsibly to make sure your daughter gets home safe after a concert? I'd think you would give her a ride home.
I agree, don’t tax the homeowners any further. Increase the sales tax because it’s far more equitable.