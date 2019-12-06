I came into the Rapid City airport Monday night and the sidewalks and parking lots were solid ice. I would be surprised if someone doesn’t sue the city for falling and getting hurt. Being older, I had to have help getting to my car and then nearly fell twice. Why aren’t they being maintained?
How about we raise the sales tax in the county 1/4% to help pay for building new schools; that way families with children would pay more and old people who don’t buy as much because they can’t afford it and don’t need it will pay less?
Concerning rising attorney fees. Can you say meth? The city and state have stuck their head in the sand on this issue and treatment.
You have free articles remaining.
We lost so many big trees during the beetle epidemic so now old growth Ponderosas are being chopped down on our Forest Service land just west of Hill City. Why?
Why are homeowners/residents on a 24-hour timeline to clear our sidewalks, but businesses can make us slosh through dangerous parking lots/sidewalks until June?