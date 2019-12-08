The only reason these people have SD license plates is to avoid paying state income tax in the state where they made their money and lived most of their lives Shame on SD for allowing this.
Being a snowbird with South Dakota plates, I get mocked a lot about being “on meth”. I use the opportunity to mock our ignorant governor.
If Rapid City’s snow removal department is out of funds, why don’t they get a loan from Post 22? Those kids are flush with town money these days.
Of course Gov. “Crystal” Noem chose Helene Duhamel to fill the vacant senate seat. She will be a vote against hemp. The only qualification needed. Let’s keep SD backwards.
I would be interested in knowing how many people in SD truly support the use of cyanide bombs on public lands. I don't feel safe with my dog when I think that we might run into one.
“Don’t Meth with South Dakota”? Seriously?