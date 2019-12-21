Your Two Cents for Dec. 21

So Gov. Noem thinks the $1.4 million meth campaign is a success because 15 people have been referred for treatment in the past month. If that rate holds for a whole year, we might treat fewer than 200 people at a cost of over $7,500 per person.

The Equal Rights Amendment would ban discrimination based on gender. Why in the world wouldn't our elected leaders pass this?

Of course, there is a higher number of people employed today than in the last 50 years. There are more people in the United States and more business and industry. Trump's responsible for this?

To the person writing about the city's missing parking meters' poles: Shhhhhhsh, quiet, don't give them any more ideas.

As a homeowner and parents of RCAS students, we will be voting no on the school bond on Feb. 25. The $190 million school bond does nothing to improve academic outcomes and only saddles taxpayers with a 25-year generational debt.

