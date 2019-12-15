Yes, the 1872 Federal Mining Laws need to be updated. But it might be smarter to work to exempt South Dakota and Wyoming and some other western states. South Dakota should lead and start NOW.
Ask any builder and you will find the real reason there is so little new affordable housing in the area. The cost of building is so high that you cannot make a decent profit on building houses unless you build homes in the $250,000 and up range. So without some incentives, affordable homes do not get built.
This old man got stuck in ice at Veterans Point. As an answer to prayer, two fishermen came, worked hard, and pushed my car till I got out. I have a thankful heart for these two guys. God Bless you both.
Despite the decades-long war on drugs, marijuana use has been and will continue to be prevalent. Allowing farmers to grow industrial hemp will have no more impact on marijuana use than growing sunflowers.