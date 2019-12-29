Your Two Cents for Dec. 29

I am excited about all the new things happening in Rapid City and our schools need to be ready for the growth this community is going to see in the very near future. Voting yes for Rapid City schools is a vote for more positive changes in our community.

It is time for the RCSD to live within their means since our school board and administrators have let the taxpayers and students down by not not upgrading the buildings they have with proper maintenance and installing security devices as are needed. Instead they have spent millions for administrative offices and have an overabundance of administrators, therefore I will not support the bond issue.

Kudos to Pizza Ranch, Black Hills Community Bank and Sean Covel for donating books for the 12 Days of Pizza program. A true example of the spirit of Christmas.

As citizens of Rapid City, we have a responsibility to take care of our community and sometimes this care comes in the way of a school bond. Education is the foundation of everyone's future, not just those currently in school, and we need to come together as a community in support of updating our schools.

