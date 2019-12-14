The reason there is a lack of affordable housing in the Black Hills is that all of the homes have been purchased and turned into vacation homes. We tried to tell Pennington County it was going to create this problem by approving them in residential neighborhoods, but they refused to listen.
Did the governor's daughter get more than anyone else or is this more Liberal mudslinging?
Noem's daughter receiving a 13% raise from her mom the first year of employment the first year after college is about the most blatant act of nepotism we've seen yet.
You have free articles remaining.
When are the residents of the Black Hills going to say enough is enough. Please write to our so-called representatives in Washington and demand that the federal mining laws of 1872 be updated to the 21st century before God's country is completely destroyed by power, greed and corruption.
The first thing I heard from our new state senator, Helene Duhamel, was that she was against hemp without even finding out how her constituents feel. Do you work for us or do you work for Kristi?