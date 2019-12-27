Your Two Cents for Dec. 27

Gov. Noem says South Dakotans are not allowed to have out-of-state support. She, on the other hand, hires a Senate Advisory and Policy Director who is out-of-state and has spent her career working on Capitol Hill for conservative members of Congress from four other states and for the Koch Brothers who originated “riot-boosting” legislation copied by South Dakota. What’s good for her should be good for us too.

Had enough of these spending stories of Gov. Noem? Wait till Rapid City enacts "home rule’ government.

Kristi Noem should have remained in Washington where she was a little fish in a big pond. Now as governor her misuse of her newfound power has greatly disappointed this former supporter.

Just heard report about conversion to home rule for Rapid City and how then the mayor is just a "ceremonial position." So does that mean he still draws full salary and we still have to pay the city manager and crew?

Why don’t police give tickets to drivers who drive with their fog lights on all the time? Fog lights are very bright when there is no fog.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0