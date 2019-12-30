Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

Kudos to Pizza Ranch, Black Hills Community Bank and Sean Covel for donating books for the 12 Days of Pizza program. A true example of the spirit of Christmas.

Just read the article about Dan Lederman and his part-time job - disgraceful! He and any others whoring themselves for foreign governments need to be fined heavily and removed from their political positions ASAP.

Wow, the head of the Republican party getting 10k per month to advocate for the country that gave us most of the 911 hijackers and killed an Amercan journalist, puts that phrase "follow the money" into perspective, have we no memory or morals or is money everything?

I use my fog lights on the highway all the time, as they are very helpful in spotting deer along the roadside. However, when I reach city limits, I turn them off as there is no need for them in town.

Have you ever heard of the Sugarplum Tree? 'Tis, a marvel of great renown, it blooms across from the airport runway, on the edge of Spearfish town. See it at night ... simple and beautiful!

