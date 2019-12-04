Need someone to perform very low cost residential snow removal? Use the contractor the city of Spearfish swears by — Solar Snow Removal, Inc.
Our power went out early Saturday morning. Sincere thanks to whoever went out in the blizzard to restore it.
The city council should pass a directive that the money to study the 6th Street bridge to nowhere should go immediately into the empty snow removal fund.
You have free articles remaining.
To enable safer pedestrian crossing at 6th and Omaha streets, all traffic could be stopped at the intersection at the same time. Lights can be configured for this and people can cross without the threat of turning vehicles. Save the "study" cost.
Every time I read one these stories about fundraisers for people with huge medical bills, I think why give money that helps one person when we should get out and vote for a candidate who wants solve this problem.
Up here on Enchanted Hills, one guy with a 4-wheel vehicle and another with a 4-wheel backhoe removed a ton of snow from my driveway. Also, two neighbors came and shoveled. Thanks a million from an 81-year-old guy.