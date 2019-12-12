How many times do the residents of Rapid City have to be told that renters pay property taxes through their rent? If you think that landlords don’t figure in property tax to determine rent prices you need to take a course or two.
I have lived in Rapid City my entire life. I don’t ever remember a time when the teachers said they were getting paid enough and the schools were in good shape. It’s never enough; I am voting 'no' on the bond issue.
After seeing the governor's 2020 budget, I have a question: What happened to the $50 million a year the state told us it would collect from online sales tax?
I would like someone to explain why the Rapid City High School is not going to get laptops at the beginning of the new school year like the other schools are. They are just as deserving.
I wonder if Sen. Partridge is aware of the nursing education opportunities that are available for West River residents? Western Dakota Tech has LPN, LPN to RN, and medical assistant programs, and USD and SDSU have BSN programs and SDSU has advanced nursing degrees here in Rapid City.